Militant, two passersby killed in Swat

One militant and two passersby were killed in retaliatory firing by security forces in Swat on Wednesday.

According to an official of Kanjo Police Station, the security forces here on Wednesday in Swat came under fire in the Kanjo area in Swat district. Following the attack on the security forces convoy by a militant, the security forces quickly sprang into retaliatory firing that killed the militant, and during the firing two passerby also lost their lives, the Kanjo Police Station official said, adding that one security official named Ashraf received injuries in the attack.

The official said a security forces convoy came under attack at a bustling Bazar near Kanjo square in Kabal Tehsil. The security officials resorted to retaliatory firing that instantly killed a militant identified as Inam Jan, son of Zarin, of Damghar area in Kabal Tehsil. Another militant Nisar received injuries, whiletwo passerby also sustained injuries and later succumbed to injuries however, their identities couldn’t be ascertained till the compilation of this report.

The official said the security team quickly rushed to the scene, cordoned off the area and started a search operation to nab other accomplices.

Meanwhile, the attack on the security forces convoy sent a wave of terror among all the people in Swat. Both traders and passersby at the Kanjo main Bazaar started rushing to safer places.