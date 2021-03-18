Khyber truck association elects new leadership in Landi Kotal

Khyber supreme transport truck and trailer owners association elected its new leadership here on Wednesday. The new cabinet comprises Haji Arbab Afridi who was elected as the chairman, while Roshan Afridi and Zahoor Afridi were elected as the president and general secretary of the association. The new cabinet also welcomed Naseeb Afridi who was voted as the finance secretary, while Nazar Ali was designated as the press secretary of the union. Later, while a addressing a press conference at Landi Kotal press club, the newly elected chairman of the association Haji Arbab Afridi flanked by other members of the new cabinet said, that the union was formed with the purpose to inform and highlight the authorities concern, of the problems being faced by the transport communities of Khyber and Afghanistan since long. The transporters disapproved of the custom preventative and National Logistic Cell, for troubling the transporters at Torkham border, and said they would utilize all their energies to safeguard interests of the truckers. “We have formulated a registered and legal association through which we will raise voice for the right of the transporters,”Afridi said and added representation would be also granted to transporters including Afghanis to generalize it.













