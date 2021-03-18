Plan to preserve Bradlaugh Hall

The Punjab government plans to preserve Lahore’s historic place of Bradlaugh Hall, which has a rich history in the context of the freedom movement of Indian sub-continent.

Provincial tourism and archaeology departments and the Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) have signed a memorandum of understanding to include the Bradlaugh Hall in the Punjab Tourism for the Economic Growth Project (PTEGP). In this regard, a delegation consisting of Secretary of Punjab Tourism Ehsan Bhutta visited the historical Bradlaugh Hall and signed the MoU with the ETPB. The delegation was updated on the situation of the hall and its renovation.

The Hall was built in Lahore with donations between 1889 and 1900. It became the epicenter of Lahore’s political and literary activities. Allama Muhammad Iqbal, Maulana Zafar Ali Khan, Dr Muhammad Ashraf, Mian Ifthikhar Uddin, and Malik Barkat Ali are among the freedom fighters who frequented the Bradlaugh Hall and gave historical speeches.

In addition to its political function, the Bradlaugh Hall also served as a venue for literary, artistic, and cultural activities. Stage dramas, theatrical performances, and mushairas were all very common.