Under fire, Brazil’s Bolsonaro tones down on Covid

Gone are the days when Covid-19 was a “little flu” — Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has changed his pandemic-skeptic tune lately, sacking his widely criticized health minister, ordering millions of vaccines and even wearing a mask.

But while a surge in coronavirus deaths in hard-hit Brazil has put the far-right leader on the defensive, analysts doubt he will change his hardline stance on some key issues anytime soon — including his vitriolic opposition to stay-at-home measures.

“I don’t see him making a definitive change. His beliefs are still the same,” said political scientist Geraldo Monteiro of Rio de Janeiro State University.

“This is a strategic retreat. He’s being pressured by his allies, especially in Congress, because the pandemic is out of control,” he told AFP.

The political pressure increased a few notches last week, when a Supreme Court justice annulled former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva’s corruption convictions.

The surprise ruling cleared the way for the popular-if-tarnished left-wing heavyweight to launch a potential run against Bolsonaro in presidential elections next year.

Lula, who led the country from 2003 to 2010, wasted no time condemning Bolsonaro’s “imbecile” handling of the pandemic and getting vaccinated before the cameras.

That is something Bolsonaro has pointedly refused to do, once joking the vaccine might “turn you into an alligator”.

The politician dubbed the “Tropical Trump” has also flouted expert advice on social distancing and face masks.

A recent poll found 61 percent of people disapprove of his response to the pandemic, which has claimed some 280,000 lives in Brazil — second only to the United States.

The country saw yet another day of record deaths Tuesday, with 2,841 people dying in 24 hours — an increase of more than 550 over the previous record last week. There were 83,926 new infections in the same period, the second-highest 24-hour case count since the pandemic began.

“At this point, the only hope for a change in direction is a fear of losing votes — the one thing Bolsonaro reacts to,” newspaper Estado de Sao Paulo said in an editorial.

‘More aggressive phase’

With hospitals across much of Brazil approaching breaking point, Bolsonaro gave in Monday to pressure to fire health minister Eduardo Pazuello, an army general with no medical experience.

He replaced him with Marcelo Queiroga, a respected cardiologist.