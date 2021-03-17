Fashion stylist recreates celebrity magazine covers, features women with disabilities

Stylist Stephanie Thomas dresses people with disabilities in Hollywood. This year in March, she decided to commemorate Women’s History Month with a photoshoot replacing iconic women of colour on magazine covers with women with disabilities. Debunking stereotypes, these photos do not show the women in a wheelchair or with assisted devices. The photoshoot, Thomas writes on her Instagram, is aimed at “eradicating negative perceptions of people with disabilities by challenging antiquated ableist constructs of the ‘ideal fashion customer'”. “See us, look in our eyes, and see what we have in common as opposed to treating us as second class citizens who need to be fixed,” she further wrote. Thomas, a congenital amputee missing digits on her right hand and feet, has been following fashion trends for people with disabilities for years. It was in 1993 – when she was competing for Miss Kentucky as a college student – that her life took a turn, thanks to her pageant coach.













