National Security, Redefined!

A real feel-good at last! Despite constant rhetoric-ratcheting, Pakistan’s development paradigm remained blighted with various irregularities. Our leaders did seem concerned about our prosperity. Yet, their reluctance to go all-in when it came to walking the talk was an abomination, to say the least. Amid such a political hodgepodge, Imran Khan’s recent modified definition of national security has come as a fresh breeze of hope. The premier could not be more right in identifying “non-traditional issues like climate change and food security” as perpetual challenges for the country’s defence. Oh! What a refreshing change!

Militaries over the world enjoy a lion’s share in their respective budgets. But, our $7.85 billion allocation for defence raises eyebrows everywhere; largely because of our underperforming economy and dismal human development indicators. Even the catastrophic spread of the pandemic was not deemed enough of a reason to raise the meagre health budget of $151 million last year. By going to the public about a 360-degree turn in priorities on Wednesday, PM Khan has signalled a renewed focus on public health, education, food security and climate change among other crucial aspects of social welfare. According to UN estimates, COVID-19 has added a challenge of feeding around 25 million poor families to Islamabad’s bucket list. Then again, the menace of food inflation keeps rearing its ugly head. This is where the grave threat of climate change becomes all the more deadlier–given Pakistan’s crippling reliance on agriculture. Not only does its fields ensure 212 million people do not go hungry across the country, but our backbone also pays around a quarter of our bills. The criminal neglect of previous administrations to problems of under-production and increasing input costs (the former being aggravated by climate shocks). The resulting deadly combination has pushed Pakistan well on its way to food insecurity wherein prices have been in double digits since 2019. More depressing is our ever-growing reliance on imported food and agricultural products (worth $6.7 billion in 2016). Though we urgently need changes in cropping patterns and seed varieties per climatic changes, reactionary practices won’t suffice alone. What is, thus, required is a combination of proactive strategies making use of immediate yet comprehensive afforestation programmes, rainwater storage systems, waste management strategies and a complete switchover to renewable energy sources. Only green policies have the teeth to protect us from impending food shortages with the potential to push millions more below the poverty line.

China’s economic miracle may appear as unworkable as getting blood out of a stone but Beijing did not lift over 800 million people out of poverty using angels. One of the hallmarks of this economic growth was a heavy investment to ensure self-sufficiency. By rolling out several new support policies, the Chinese government injected new energy into its rural economy and in turn uphaul its economy, head-to-toe. Why can’t Pakistan follow suit and boost its ailing farmlands to kickstart its growth engine? Only well-fed Pakistanis hold the key to a brighter tomorrow. Here’s to sustaining what sustains us! *