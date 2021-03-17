Rahat Fateh Ali Khan honoured with lifetime achievement award

Acclaimed vocalist Rahat Fateh Ali Khan was honoured with the lifetime achievement award followed by an honorary membership of the Arts Council of Pakistan at a ceremony in the Jaun Elia Lawn of Pakistan Arts Council, Karachi.

The president of the arts council Ahmed Shah in his address, admired the efforts of Rahat and told how he struggled to achieve peerless fame and success in his career.

Shah said that Rahat was the first who had been honoured with the award by the arts council adding that before him this award was given to Zia Mohyeddin, Anwar Maqsood, Iftikhar Arif and Amar Jaleel. He also shed light on the career of Rahat Fateh Ali Khan.

In his speech, the chief guest at the ceremony, Sindh Minister for Culture Syed Sardar Ali Shah said that he was honoured to be with illustrious figures of the music and entertainment industry

In his speech, the chief guest at the ceremony, Sindh Minister for Culture Syed Sardar Ali Shah said that he was honoured to be with illustrious figures of the music and entertainment industry.

“Rahat Fateh Ali Khan carried the legacy of Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan who created an allure by the fusion of classic and folk music,” he said.

Rahat kept his speech brief and praised the work of Anwar Maqsood and said that he had dedicated all his achievements to his country and thanked the Pakistan Arts Council for honouring him with the award. He also paid tribute to the late Amjad Sabri on the occasion. The audience at the event gave him a standing ovation when he was receiving the award.

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan enthralled the audience through his mesmerising voice by singing “Mera iman Pakistan” and “Aj rang hai.”