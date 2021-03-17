Danial Afzal Khan plays a romantic role in new drama serial ‘Ehl-e-Wafa’

After being a part of many hit drama serials, the charming Danial Afzal Khan is playing the role of a romantic guy in new drama ‘Ehl-e-Wafa’ which went on air on Wednesday on A Plus.

This drama is a roller coaster of emotions. Danial, however, is playing a very positive role in it. He will be seen as a very compassionate and thoughtful young man. His character will definitely prove to be a good role model for young male viewers.

Danial is no doubt an exceptional actor who has previously been a part of many critically acclaimed projects. He is most popular for his role as ‘Nomi’ in the drama serial ‘Raaz-e-Ulfat in which he played a negative role but fans absolutely loved his performance.

Rising star Danial Afzal Khan started off his career as a model and he got his first gig as an actor in the year 2016. He gained the most popularity from his role as Nomi in drama serial ‘Raaz-e-Ulfat.’ Since then, Danial has proved his acting prowess from different roles in various dramas like ‘Aksband,’ ‘Ye Raha Dil,’ ‘Gustakh Ishq,’ ‘Dil Banjara,’ ‘Umme-Haniya,’ ‘Chaand Ke Pariyan’ and ‘Ghisi Piti Mohabbat.’