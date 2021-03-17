Sajal and Ahad Raza Mir’s fans mark their anniversary in unique fashion

Sajal Aly and Ahad Raza Mir marked their one-year wedding anniversary earlier this week, and their fans went out of their way to celebrate the occasion!

A fan account for the couple with the handle @SajalIsLove shared a list of campaigns that the couple’s fans ran, including raising donations and planting seedlings.

“We raised donations around the world to help the needy. (From Pakistan, India, Bangladesh, Norway, Kenya, and UAE,” read the poster.

“We planted almost 50 seed/saplings,” was another feat achieved by the fan club.

Other goals that they accomplished as part of their anniversary gift to the couple included a card “where everyone sent tons of love and gazillions of warm wishes for SaHad and managing to trend #1YearToSahadKiShaadi on Twitter.

The post was shared by Ahad himself on his story, thanking his fans. “Amazing! Thank you so much for this. Best gift ever!” he said. Here’s wishing a very happy anniversary to the beautiful couple!