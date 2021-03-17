Sherry shares her Bombay Bakery memories

Senator Sherry Rehman has revealed that she enjoyed visiting Bombay Bakery in Hyderabad on weekends when she was a child. “How I loved going to this Hyderabad bakery on Saturday afternoons as a little girl,” said Sherry Rehman. She recalled enjoying the bakery’s irregular-shaped cookies and coffee cake on its shady veranda. “Just the sight of that cake transports me into another remembrance of past things past,” said Senator Rehman. The Bombay Bakery was established in 1911 by Pahlajrai Gangaram Thadani in the Saddar area of Hyderabad. In 1924, the bakery was moved to its current location.













