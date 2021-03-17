Sarah Drew and Jesse Williams reunite to tease Dr Kepner’s ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ return

Paging Dr Kepner! Sarah Drew is heading back to Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital-and perhaps no one is more excited than her onscreen ex, Jesse Williams.

Drew shared a behind-the-scenes photograph to tease her return to ‘Grey’s Anatomy.’ She snapped a selfie with Williams, who plays Dr April Kepner’s ex-husband, Dr Jackson Avery.

“Nbd. Not excited at all,” the actress wrote on Tuesday, along with five red heart emojis. Giacomo Gianniotti commented, “Yay!!!”

Williams even gave us a video of Japril’s on-set reunion. He posted an Instagram video of himself getting into a van, saying, “Get in my seat, go to work,” before Drew popped up from a back row. As for their precious reactions, Williams widened his eyes and said, “What!” as she giggled from behind.

“Sarah tell that random fan to move so we can see you better!” Camilla Luddington joked in the comments section

Deadline reported on March 12 that Drew will appear in an upcoming episode, with showrunner Krista Vernoff also hinting that “chances are good you’ll see other people on the beach.”

We’ve already seen shocking returns from Patrick Dempsey and TR Knight during what might be the final season of Grey’s Anatomy.

“I’m planning a season and a finale that could function as either a season finale or a series finale,” Vernoff told The Hollywood Reporter last week. “I’m planning for both contingencies and it’s hard and it’s not ideal. It’s not where I wish we were.”

If so, it’s all the more sweet that fans get to see their favourites back in Seattle one last time.

Although we’ve had a few surprise guest appearances this season, there’s also been some exits-one, in particular, that we won’t forget anytime soon.

After his character’s gut-wrenching death, Gianniotti told E! News that that chase was “the most DeLuca thing DeLuca’s ever done.” He explained, “He’s always jumped in the line of fire. It’s very of his character throughout the seasons and the years, to go above and beyond, to break code protocol, to do things that are maybe unorthodox to save his patient’s life.”

But for those of us crushed about saying goodbye to the actor, not so fast… Gianniotti teased, “If you’re a true fan of Grey’s Anatomy, you know the characters never really die.”

He added, “We see flashbacks, we see so many storytelling devices that the writers over the years have used to see old characters that we’ve lost, so I think the same storytelling devices are going to be used to continue to see DeLuca for a little bit longer.” We’ll have to tune in to ABC on Thursday to see for ourselves.