Meesha responds to rumours about her going to jail

Singer and actress Meesha Shafi has responded to the rumours about her going to jail for accusing Ali Zafar of sexual harassment.

The singer took to social-networking platform Instagram and posted her picture with a caption, “Here’s a picture of me not going to jail.”

Meesha also posted a screen shot rebuffing the fake news and wrote, “Speaking up is even harder than being harassed. This is why so many suffer in silence.”

The artist became victim of disinformation campaign on social media stemmed from a report by British tabloid The Daily Mail.

“A Pakistani singer whose accusations that a pop star groped her sparked the country s #MeToo movement faces three years in jail for criminal defamation over damage to his reputation,” the Daily Mail news stated.