Aamir Khan announces to leave social media

Bollywood’s ‘Mr. Perfect’ Aamir Khan, on his 56th birthday, has announced that he has decided to quit social media. Amir celebrated his 56th birthday on Monday and made above announcement on the same day through Instagram. “Thank you for sharing that much love and happiness for my birthday,” wrote Aamir. Aamir further stated, “Second news is that this is my last post on social media”. “I keep using social media all the time and now I have decided to leave this artificialness. However, we will stay in contact as we were before,” he added.













