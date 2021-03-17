Bahawalnagar police arrest brother and wife of a dead labourer

The district police traced the murder of a labourer after over a month and arrested the victim’s younger brother and the victim’s wife who allegedly shot dead him.

According to a press release issued by the DPO office, police found the bullet riddled body of labourer Muhammad Ajmal from sugarcane fields in Shehar Fareed on February 16. The press release said that an FIR was registered on the complaint of the victim’s elder brother against unidentified people.

It said that Bahawalnagar DPO Quddus Baig constituted a special police team to investigate the blind murder. The team interrogated around 40 people to investigate the case but no clue could be found.

However, the press release said, on suspicion the team included the victim’s younger brother Muhammad Zaffar in their investigation. It said Zafar confessed to the crime and told the police that he had illicit relations with Humera, his sister in law (the victim’s wife). He told the police that his brother came to know about their relationship a few days before the murder. He told that Ajmal brought a pistol and they feared that he would kill them. Because of this, he told the police that he and Humera planned to kill him and she recovered the pistol from their bedroom and they killed Ajmal with his own pistol. He told the police that after killing Ajmal they threw his body in the fields.

The DPO has announced cash prizes and certificates for the police team, the press release said.