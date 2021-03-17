Hackers steal Rs1 million from 3 accounts of UBL

As many as three citizens have lost Rs1 million from their bank accounts in McLeod Ganj in a wave of hacker attacks.

Muhammad Afzal Joiya, Fayyaz Ahmed and Saddam, victims who lost their money, said that they had filed written complaints to the bank manager (UBL) but no action had been taken so far. Furthermore, the victims said the McLeod Ganj Police also refused to entertain their complaint and told them to contact FIA.

Muhammad Afzal Joiya said that on the night between March 16 and 17, he received three transaction messages totalling Rs350,000 on his phone. He said that he had his UBL ATM card with him at the time and his pin code was also only known to him. He said that he also didn’t receive any calls asking him for his banking details.

Another resident of McLeod Ganj, Fayyaz Ahmed also had withdrawals from his UBL account of Rs529,000 on the same night. He said that apart from the cash withdrawal, Rs200,000 were transferred to another account. He said that knowing about the fraudulent transaction, the bank staff was not providing him information about the other account.

In the third instance, around Rs200,000 were withdrawn from the UBL account of Saddam Hussain on the same night. It is pertinent to mention here that all three accounts are of the same branch (UBL McLeod Ganj).

The victims vowed to take their case to the FIA and the banking court and also announced to stage a protest if their money was not immediately recovered.

Bank manager Irfan Rafeeq accepted that hackers withdrew the money from the said accounts. He told the bank was working on recovering the money and the affected customers would receive their money with 45 days. Mr Rafeeq said the account holder who received the money transferred from Fiaz Ahmed’s account was being investigated. Furthermore, he said that two other accounts were also being investigated for suspicious activity but no customer was affected.