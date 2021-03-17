Air Marshal Zaheer Ahmad Babar appointed new Pakistan Air Force chief

Prime Minister Imran Khan has appointed Air Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Babar as the new Chief of Air Staff.

According to details, the PM’s spokesman said that Air Marshal Zaheeruddin Babar has been appointed as Air Chief in place of Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar.

The Prime Minister’s Spokesperson further said that Air Marshal will be promoted to the rank of Air Chief Marshal.

A graduate of the Combat Commanders’ School, Air War College, and the United Kingdom’s Royal College of Defence Studies, he has also served as the additional secretary at the Ministry of Defence.

In recognition of his outstanding services, he has been awarded Sitara-i-Imtiaz (Military) and Tamgha-i-Imtiaz (Military).

Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan will hand over command of the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) to his successor at change of command ceremony to be held at the Air Headquarters in Islamabad on March 19.