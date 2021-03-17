Houthi militia confirms 44 migrants killed in a camp fire 

DUBAI: Iran-backed Houthi militia confirmed Wednesday that they are responsible for causing a fire in a detention center last week that killed at least 44 migrants, a number disputed by Yemen-based groups.

A local rights group said the Houthi militia was “directly and consistently responsible for the killing and injury of approximately 450 mostly Ethiopian migrants in a detention center, on 7 March 2021, in a fire caused by bombs apparently fired by Houthi forces,” citing witnesses who survived the incident.

Survivors and local rights campaigners say the deadly blaze erupted when guards fired tear gas into the crowded warehouse, trying to end a protest against alleged abuses and ill-treatment at the facility.

The Houthis did not state the cause of the fire, mention a protest or give a final casualty toll.

They also prevented the UN migration agency from accessing injured migrants at hospitals.

“The victims are 44 migrants and the wounded are 193, most of whom have gone to hospital, and there is an investigation into the reasons for the incident,” Houthi official Hussein Al-Azi was quoted by al-Masirah television as saying.

The statement is the first by a Houthi official on the incident.

On Tuesday, Human Rights Watch released a report on the camp fire that killed scores of mostly Ethiopian immigrants.

Survivors said in the report they were told to say their “final prayers” before Houthi militia men launched projectiles into the detention center.

They said the Houthi forces rounded up migrants and locked them in the hanger on March 7 following a clash with detainees who were protesting against mistreatment and poor conditions in a hunger strike.

The United Nations on Tuesday called for an independent investigation into the cause of the fire.

“The Government of Yemen affirms to the international community that the Houthi militia no longer poses a threat just to Yemenis, but also to migrants and citizens of neighboring countries. And swift action is needed to bring those responsible for this crime to account,” the statement posted on Twitter concluded.

A leader of the migrant community in the Yemeni capital on Saturday called for an international probe into the fire.

In a news conference in Sanaa, Othman Gilto, who heads the Ethiopian community, blamed “negligence” by the Iran-backed Houthi militia who control the capital, as well as the United Nations, which has aid agencies present in Yemen.

Some 900 migrants, mostly from Ethiopian, were detained at the facility — including 350 inside a warehouse — when the fire took place on Sunday, according to the International Organization for Migration, adding that it was three times the facility’s capacity.

Michael Aron, the British Ambassador to Yemen, said he was “appalled by the fire at Houthi-controlled migrant center in Sana’a.”