PIA plane grounded at Karachi airport due to bird hit

KARACHI: A bird strike to Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) Airbus while taking off from Karachi to Islamabad on Wednesday.

According to the details, the aircraft circled back and landed safely after the impact. The flight to Islamabad was cancelled.

The flight had 172 passengers and crew on board.

Back in September 2020, four aircrafts of PIA suffered bird strikes by birds at different airports during 24 hours.

An aircraft of the national carrier, PK-204, hit by a bird which caused damages to both engines. The Lahore-bound plane from Dubai was grounded for repair work by the administration.

Two PIA planes suffered bird hit including PK-309 and PK-301 which were arriving at Karachi airport from Islamabad. After being collided with the bird, damages on a wing of the aircraft, PK-309, were reported.

Whereas the fourth incident was reported when birds hit flight PK-5739, while preparing to land at Multan airport from Jeddah.