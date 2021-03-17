LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has once again summoned PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz for questioning in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case.

The PML-N leader has been asked to appear in light of new evidence found by the Lahore bureau of the authority.

Maryam Nawaz has been accused money laundering worth billions of rupees. She was previously summoned by the anti-graft body on August 11, 2020 in the illegal land transfer case but the hearing was adjourned after a clash erupted between the PML-N workers and police.

Earlier, the LHC heard a petition filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) seeking cancellation of Maryam Nawaz’s bail.

NAB Prosecutor Faisal Bukhari told the court that the PML-N vice president is on bail in money laundering charges and is issuing statements against state institutions. He stated that Maryam is not cooperating with NAB in investigations and is not providing relevant documents required by the bureau for probe.