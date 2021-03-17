Jannat Mirza to make her acting debut

Jannat Mirza, the first Pakistani TikTok star to hit a 100 million follower milestone on TikTok is now ready to make her acting debut on the big screen.

The movie is a Punjabi language film named as “Tere Bajre De Rakhi”, written by Syed Noor and produced by Malik Safdar. Jannat Mirza is starring opposite the lead actor Abdullah Khan, another newbie.

Talking about her experience, Mirza said “I just wanted to give it a try, wanted to experience it, wanted to work in front of a professional camera with professionals and super talented artists. I wanted to learn from them. I’m super excited but nervous at the same time.”

Earlier, the movie faced a delay after the pandemic broke out in 2020 and a new release date is not confirmed yet.