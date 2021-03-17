Indian Airforce Pilot killed after MiG-21 aircraft meets fatal accident

New Delhi: A MiG-21 Bison aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) met a fatal accident on Wednesday morning after taking off for a combat training mission at an airbase in central India.

The official Twitter account of Indian Airforce confirmed the unfortunate incident.

A MiG-21 Bison aircraft of IAF was involved in a fatal accident this morning, while taking off for a combat training mission at an airbase in central India. — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) March 17, 2021

“A MiG-21 Bison aircraft of IAF was involved in a fatal accident this morning, while taking off for a combat training mission at an airbase in central India,” the IAF said.

The IAF lost Group Captain A Gupta in the tragic accident, IAF said.

IAF expressed deep condolences over the death of its official and said that it stands “firmly with his family members”.