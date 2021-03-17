Oldest Pakistani gets vaccinated for coronavirus in Karachi

Israel Ahmed Meenai, a 100-year-old resident of DHA, Karachi, received his first dose of covid vaccine. After getting the vaccine jab, he sent out a message that health safety should be the first priority. Meenai urged the elderly citizens of Pakistan to register themselves for covid vaccination.

Israel Meenai is believed to be the oldest person to get vaccinated against coronavirus in Pakistan.

The Sindh Health Department reported that Meenai was brought on a wheelchair to the Agha Khan Adult Vaccination Centre. He didn’t appear to be a centenarian and the facility staff estimated him to be around 75 years old. However, his age was confirmed through his National Identity Card.

Prior to vaccination, Meenai’ s sugar level and blood pressure was checked and several other tests were conducted to rule out the possibility of any adverse reactions.

According to an official, “the staff of the adult vaccination center [AVC] at the Agha Khan University was astonished to learn that a 100-year-old person had come to get the covid-19 jab. They checked his vitals, and they were perfect. He was healthy and fit for the vaccination, so they administrated him the first dose of Sinopharm, monitored him for around half an hour and then allowed him to leave.”

According to Meenai, Allah kept him safe and healthy. He added that he wishes to live a healthy life.














