Pakistan all Set to Host the First Ever Security Dialogue Under PM’s Vision

Pakistan is all set to host the first ever security dialogue with an aim to define the country’s new strategic direction under the Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision of peace, regional connectivity and development partnerships with the world.

PM Imran Khan will inaugurate the event organised by the National Security Division in collaboration with its advisory board, comprising five leading think tanks of the country.

The inauguration ceremony of the two-day conference will be held today (Wednesday) in Islamabad. It is called Islamabad Security Dialogue.

The think tanks collaborating with the National Security Division are Centre for Aerospace and Security Studies, Islamabad Policy Research Institute, Institute of Strategic Studies, Institute of Regional Studies and National Defence University’s Institute of Strategic Studies, Research and Analysis.

The Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa will address the audience on the second day of the conference. Top scholars and diplomats will be participating in the summit. It is expected that the summit will be live streamed. It will be available to watch on online platforms.

At the event, the first of its kind advisory portal of the National Security Division will also be launched by the PM.

This portal will serve as an integrated platform for both major think tanks and universities working on the subject of national security, that will able them to share policy recommendations directly with the national leadership.