Maryam levelled allegations to influence pending cases: NAB

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB), while taking notice of baseless allegations levelled by Maryam Nawaz, has clarified that the money laundering and Chaudhry Sugar Mills’ cases against the PML-N vice president are under investigation at the anti-graft watchdog.

A statement issued by the NAB Lahore on Tuesday stated that Maryam Nawaz besides creating unrest during her appearance outside NAB Lahore after being summoned by the bureau has tried to malign the national institutions including NAB, judiciary and law enforcement agencies by levelling baseless allegations only to intervene and influence the pending money laundering and corruption cases against the Sharif family.

The statement said that Maryam Nawaz allegedly tried to escape from the investigation being conducted against her and create an environment to develop a rift and conflict between the national institutions. Maryam Nawaz through her aggressive statements challenged the law and order situation during her appearance before the NAB Lahore last year when a purposely planned attack was made on national institution while the FIR#2036/20 of said incident was also registered in Chung police station. Later, the NAB, considering the national interest, political situation and political engagements of Maryam Nawaz, had decided not to summon her for a specific time but she had taken this decision for granted and continued to challenge the accountability process.

On various occasions, the statements of Maryam Nawaz outside accountability courts and negative criticism on judiciary and NAB were allegedly a bid to malign the accountability process and create a wrong perception in the masses that such cases were based on political perspective. The NAB also clarified that Maryam Nawaz not only passed misleading comments pertaining to the NAB’s application in Lahore High Court but also distorted the facts.

The statement said that NAB is a national institution which as per its mandate believes in performing constitutional and legal procedures by ensuring merit and justice while the bureau will continue such steps without any discrimination as the NAB is performing a national duty to root out corruption from the country. The NAB has no affiliation with any political party, whereas each and every step of the bureau is for the welfare of the people and the country, the statement concluded.