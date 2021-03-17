No pay raise for lawmakers: PM Imran

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday rejected the proposal of 50 percent increase in salaries of the members of the National Assembly and Senators.

Sources privy to the developments told this correspondent that a summary prepared by the Parliamentary Affairs Ministry was presented in the last meeting of the Federal Cabinet held on March 9th, 2021, which was rejected by the Prime Minister Imran Khan, saying that in the given economic conditions, the increase in the salary of MNAs and Senators is not advisable.

“Advisor to Prime Minister on Finance Dr Hafeez Sheikh also gave his view in the Cabinet meeting saying that as of now there is no fiscal space available with the government and that this proposal of increase in the salaries of parliamentarians cannot be entertained at this stage,” sources said.

According to the sources the majority of the Cabinet members who are elected parliamentarians were of view that the increase in salary of MNAs and Senators is long due. “It is difficult for the majority of the parliamentarians to survive on the present salary as the cost of living has increased manifold,” sources said quoting a member of the Federal Cabinet.

The Federal Cabinet was informed that the last increase in the salaries of MNAs and Senators was given in the last PPP Government and the provinces also followed the suit. However, the Prime Minister said that the Government’s focus is to provide relief to the common man and that remains the priority.

“The finance ministry can look into the proposed summary of increase in the salaries of MNAs and Senators at the time of the preparation of the Federal Budget for fiscal 2021-22,” sources said quoting the Prime Minister’s observation in the Federal Cabinet.