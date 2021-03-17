Indian troops martyr 2 freedom fighters in continuation of state terrorism in IIOJ&K

Indian troops have martyred two more freedom-loving youth and destroyed several residential houses in the grab of gunfights, in their continued acts of state terrorism.

The incident took place in Rawalpora locality of Shopian district of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) which became another target of Indian occupation forces.

The increasing trend in killing of Kashmir youth and burning of residential houses with explosive materials has been termed as tactics of incumbent fascist Indian regime, to suppress the voice of Kashmiris by inflicting on them human as well as economic loss.

The occupation forces cordoned off the Shopian locality on March 13 to conduct a search operation, which continued for three days, during which the youth were martyred and more than half a dozen houses were raised to ground.

“The Indian occupation forces are used to damage and destroy residential houses of Kashmiri people and always remain on a killing hunt of pro-freedom youth in the garb of the so called cordon and search operations,” said spokesman of Jammu and Kashmir National Front, a constituent of All Parties Hurriyat Conference.

“The Indian forces also destroy properties so that people face economic problems and are left to live under the open sky,” the spokesman added.

However, when the locals took to the streets to denounce the violent cordon and search operation, and killing of youth and destruction of houses, they were sprayed with bullets and pellets. According to reports from IIOJK, dozens of youth (mostly aged between 18 to 22) were injured, many critically, during the firing on protesters by Indian troops in the district.

The occupation authorities suspended internet service in the district to prevent dissemination of information about the brutalities of Indian forces in the area.

Complete shutdown was observed in Shopian and adjoining Pulwama districts on Tuesday against the killing of two youth and destruction of houses by Indian troops, Kashmir Media Service Reported.

Modi’s fascist India has been on a regressive path of dehumanization as it has usurped all fundamental freedom of Kashmiris through brutal military siege. After August 5, 2019 when India illegally abrogated the Article 270 and 35A, more than 9,500 Cordon & Search Operations were conducted by occupation forces in IIOJK, which resulted in over 14,000 arrests and killing of hundreds of Kashmiris.

On the other hand, IIOJK has endured economic losses of over $ 6 billion and 62% slump in exports while 0.5 million Kashmiris lost their jobs. Consequently, over 92% Kahsmiris are facing psychological trauma.

There is no count of the brutalities committed by Indian occupation forces in IIOJK. So far, 8,652 unidentified mass graves have been discovered in 89 villages of 6 districts of IIOJK. 8,000 to 10,000 Kashmiris are enforced disappeared while 2,500 women “Half Widows”.

Earlier, Martyrdom of Burhan Wani in July 2016 marked a turning point in evolution of Kashmir Force Mujahid as educated youth have joined freedom struggle which include 10 M Phil/ PhD, 15 Master and 47 Graduates.

ICG report titles “Raising Stakes in Kashmir” released in August 2020 had also endorsed Kashmir Freedom Movement as an indigenized struggle as 95% freedom fighters killed were locals.

The Indian government has criminally rejected to comply with its international and moral obligations and have barred the Kashmiris from exercising their right to self-determination as enshrined in international law and the relevant UNSC resolutions.