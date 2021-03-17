LHC takes notice of Gill’s manhandling; Shahbaz forgives culprit

LHC issues notices on petition against PDM LahoreThe Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday ordered immediate action against those who attacked Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shahbaz Gill in the court premises on Monday. A judge of LHC, Justice Malik Shehzad Ahmad Khan directed the authorities to identify those responsible after examining the close-circuit television (CCTV) footage and bring them to justice. However, the judge told the police to not harass anyone who has not been proven to be guilty of the crime. Expressing concerns on the incident, the judge observed that every person arriving at the high court is respectable. On the other hand, Special Assistant to the PM on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill on Tuesday announced that he has forgiven those who had thrown eggs and ink at him a day earlier. The Prime Minister’s aide had arrived at the LHC to attend a hearing. However, the situation turned ugly when slogans were shouted against the PTI leader and ink as well as eggs were thrown at him.













