Is FATF biased against Pakistan?

The decision of Financial Action Task Force (FATF) to keep Pakistan in its grey list till June 2021, has raised serious concerns over the approach of the global anti-terror-financing and money-laundering watchdog.

The watchdog kept Pakistan under increased monitoring, despite Islamabad’s “significant progress”, and its success in addressing 24 out of 27 action items. Ignoring to include India and Afghanistan in the FATF list even with credible evidence available, it is not out of place to point that the FATF’s accountability laws are being used for splintering and fracturing strategically selective countries like Pakistan. Here are the 10 questions on FATF’s discriminatory approach towards Pakistan: Why did FATF keep its eyes closed even after the United States Treasury department’s Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) exposed involvement of Indian Banks, including state-owned banks in $1.53 billion money laundering used for terror-financing?

Why didn’t the FATF hand over the same 27-point action plan to India despite solid proof of India’s terror-financing to outfits including DAESH and TTP?

Why has FATF not grey-listed India despite clear evidence of human rights violations in Kashmir?

Why did the Indian spying on Pakistan’s soil through its serving navy commander Kulbhushan Jadhav never become a FATF’s case of discussion? Why is Afghanistan not on any list of FATF despite the fact that multiple international and U.S. authorized reports pointed out huge amounts of illegal money flowing in and out of Afghanistan? Why Pakistani journalists at the virtual plenary session at FATF Headquarters in February were not given a chance to present their questions, but the opportunity was given to several Indian reporters? The Grey-listing caused $38 billion direct loss to Pakistan. For a poor economy like Pakistan, badly hit by COVID-19 pandemic’s burden, why FATF failed to translate its appreciation practically by not upgrading Pakistan to white list? Why was Pakistan subjected to perhaps the most challenging and comprehensive action plan ever given to any country despite its sacrifices in war on terror with its economy suffering over $250 billion worth of loss? Why FATF has not clarified the apprehension that international organizations dealing with tax matters and illicit financing should not be used as an instrument to pressurize developing countries? Isn’t Pakistan’s presence among other countries currently on the FATF grey list an example of ‘Pick the Odd one out’? – Albania, Barbados, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Cambodia, Cayman Islands, Ghana, Jamaica, Mauritius, Morocco, Myanmar, Nicaragua, Pakistan, Panama, Senegal, Syria, Uganda, Yemen and Zimbabwe.