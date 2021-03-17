CM Sindh directs police to ramp up patrolling after Karachi attack: Nasir Shah

Minister for Information Syed Nasir Hussain Shah condemned the attack on Rangers in Orangi Town and added that Chief Minister Sindh has directed IG Sindh and additional IG Police Karachi to increase the patrolling to avoid such incidents in Karachi.

Nasir Hussain expressed these views while briefing the media regarding Sindh Cabinet decision on Tuesday at Sindh Assembly committee room.

He said that the anti-state elements will be dealt with severely. Crime rate in Karachi had drastically decreased due to the sacrifices of our law enforcement agencies including Police, Rangers and others, he added.

He added that many groups had been apprehended who were planning terrorist attacks on the behest of the enemy country in the recent past, and intelligence based police operations against such elements will continue. He said people who were involved in anti-state activities have no right to stay here, and such elements should not be supported at any level whether in media, politics and in courts.

Meanwhile, the Minister also stated that Sindh cabinet has condemned the Federal Government’s demand of Chief Election Commissioner and its member’s resignation, and added that such demand was unconstitutional and illegal. The Minister recalled that in the past PTI was in all praise of the Election Commission, but questioned what went wrong after Daska elections, and said that whenever the wishes of the Federal Government were not fulfilled they launched an attack on the constitutional institutions of the state. In response to a question, he added that Fasial Vawda had already been near disqualification, whereas, formal decision against him will soon come in this regard. He said that election will be held on two senate seats in Sindh, adding that PPP has filed two petitions against the 2 newly elected senators of PTI whose nomination papers were accepted incorrectly and their nomination papers will surely be rejected. He assured that in a senate re-election PPP will bag both the senate seats.

To another question, the minister added that the decision regarding Head Masters’ selection through IBA, was taken on the order of Honorable Court, and the Sindh Government was trying to find a legal way forward for its solution. PPP chairman, Sindh Chief Minister and the whole of the Sindh Cabinet are in favor of accommodating them, but it could be done only through legal means, he said. The Minister said that separate courts have been established for the quick disposal of cases of Sindh Building Control Authority by Sindh High Court. He said that action has been taken against illegal construction in the city and approximately over 1400 illegal constructions have been demolished and many officers were dismissed and suspended. But he complained that the people have filed cases and secured stay orders which have created impediments in a drive against illegal constructions.