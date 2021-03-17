PPP holds meeting to discuss long march

A meeting of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), Larkana Division, was held under the chairmanship of Sindh President Nisar Ahmed Khuhro at Garhi Khuda Bux Tuesday to discuss the upcoming scheduled Long March to make it a success.

While addressing the participating activists, Nisar Khuhro said that politicians are bring defamed, and that parliament and democratic institutions are being weakened since the powers want to keep the country’s politics and politicians under their control.

He exclaimed that those who talked about the rights of the masses had been hanged, martyred or exiled and were given all kinds of pains. He said Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah made the country, but even he was sent to the cold area of Ziarat instead of being provided the provisions for the treatment of his TB (Tuberculosis ).

He recalled that even Liaquat Ali Khan was publicly martyred with bullets, adding that Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto was also hanged in a fake case, while Benazir Bhutto was martyred in Rawalpindi by the same elements. He said one prime minister was deported while others were being implicated in fake and fabricated cases. Khuhro questioned how long will those suffer who talked about the rights of the poor and downtrodden people.

He said the federal government should not threaten us because we are not afraid of threats, and confirmed that the long-march will be held towards Islamabad in the month of the march which will be participated by millions of poverty-stricken and unemployed people who are facing the worst price hike in the history, to get rid of the present government. Khuhro claimed that there are no differences in the opposition alliance Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) adding that if any political party has any reservations about other parties then it should be discussed and resolved within PDM.

Khuhro said that presiding officer during the Senate chairman election, Senator Muzaffar Shah under the influence of institutions, rejected seven votes without any cogent reason, adding that the fake success of the government will soon prove to be bogus. He said their struggle in and outside parliament will continue till the establishment of a real people’s government in the country. He said the Long March will begin from Karachi under the leadership of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari which will reach Sukkur after crossing various districts from where it will march towards Islamabad. He said resignations will be the last option, but before that, other options should be considered. Khuhro hoped Long March would prove to be the last nail in the coffin of the government.