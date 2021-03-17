Police shuts sports training camps across Punjab

Primary and Secondary Health Care Department, Punjab Government on Tuesday suspended sports, cultural and other activities in the province as the third wave of Covid-19 intensifies in the province. A letter has been sent to all the training colleges, field formations and police sports boards of other provinces instructing them to close down the ongoing sports camps for training and coaching of sports competitions.

In the letter, all field formations, commandants, RPOs, CPOs and other concerned officers of Punjab Police including Balochistan Police Sports Board, Chairman Sindh Police Sports Board, Director Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Sports Board have been asked to suspend all national sports and other competitions.

The letter also directed the said authorities to suspend all sports training camps set up to prepare for participation in the events, and that all the athletes participating in this camps should report back to their postings place. The letter further said that while on duty, all officers and personnel should ensure safety measures against Corona and implementation of SOPs in all cases, so as to limit the spread of Corona and provide possible protection to precious human lives.