Girl gang-raped in Mian Channo

A 17-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped by three men after being lured to a house in Mian Channo tehsil of Khanewal district by promising her a job. According to the rape victim, accused Waqar along with his two accomplices gang-raped her after calling her to an empty house located in Mohallah Islamabad in Mian Channo. The girl has demanded Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar and other concerned authorities to provide justice to her.

Meanwhile, the girl was shifted to a hospital for a medical report.

A police official said they have launched an investigation into the matter with efforts underway to arrest the accused sooner than later.

Earlier on Wednesday last, a 16-year-old girl was raped at gunpoint in a village of Okara district. The victim girl said that she was kidnapped at gunpoint and later was sexually assaulted by two men who recorded the video. The incident took place in Okara’s 91-R village. According to the police, a case has been registered on the complaint of the victim’s family after the rape was confirmed in the medical report of the victim. They said the accused have fled the area, while the police search was underway to arrest the culprits.