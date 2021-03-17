Covid-19 Mass Vaccination: Sindh decides to engage private hospitals, labs

The Sindh government has decided to engage private hospitals and laboratories in its bid to initiate a mass coronavirus vaccination programme in the province.

The decision was taken during a meeting of the Sindh cabinet on Tuesday, presided over by Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, which was also attended by provincial ministers, advisor law, chief secretary and concerned secretaries.

The Sindh Cabinet decided to engage private hospitals and laboratories in COVID-19 Mass Vaccination program and encourage the private health sector to import COIVID-19 vaccine, allocate human resources and establish vaccination centers, especially in Karachi.

The cabinet was informed by officials of the Sindh health department that during COVID-19 pandemic, the provincial response to combat coronavirus was characterized by mixed public and private delivery of care. The statement noted that the provincial government had moved to vaccinate frontline healthcare workers when the first tranche of the Sinopharm vaccine was provided to Sindh.