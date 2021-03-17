Bahrain lauds Pakistan Navy’s role in maritime peace, stability

The Bahrain authorities have commended Pakistan Navy’s role in maritime peace and stability. According to a press statement issued here on Tuesday, Naval Chief Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi held separate meetings with the Commander in Chief of Bahrain’s Defence Forces, Commander Bahrain’s National Guards and Commander Royal Bahrain Naval Forces in Manama and discussed defence cooperation and matters of mutual interests. The naval chief is currently on an official visit to Bahrain. During his meetings in Manama, Admiral Amjad Khan Niazi dilated upon Pakistan Navy’s role in maritime security.

Later, the Naval Chief also held a meeting with the Deputy Commander US Naval Forces Central Command and discussed matters pertaining to maritime security. Earlier, upon his arrival at Royal Bahrain Naval Forces (RBNF) Headquarters, the naval chief was received by Commander RBNF and presented a guard of honour. A comprehensive briefing was also given to the naval chief regarding RBNF.