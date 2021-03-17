Uzair Baloch acquitted in another case for want of evidence

A sessions court on Tuesday acquitted notorious gangster Uzair Baloch in yet another case for want of evidence. The court observed that the prosecution side failed to place on record any evidence to prosecute the accused. Baloch moved an application seeking his acquittal in a 2012 case registered at Kalri police station. According to the police, the case pertained to an armed attack on the police station. The accused and his accomplices had allegedly opened fire at the police station and fled after the cops present their returned fire. The co-accused named in the case have already been exonerated from all charges.

Earlier on March 1, the Court of Additional District and Sessions Judge South acquitted Uzair Baloch in Baghdadi police station attack case over lack of evidence.

Uzair was booked in Baghdadi PS attack case in 2012. At the outset of the hearing, the police apprised the court that the police station was attacked on the behest of Uzair Baloch in 2012. Upon being asked by the court how the police came to the conclusion that Uzair was the mastermind of the attack, the police said residents of the area confirmed this. Was any of the residents made a witness in the case by the police? the judge asked. Police replied, “No one was made a witness in the case.”

Later, the court acquitted Uzair Baloch in the case.

Uzair Baloch is facing more than 52 cases and so far acquitted in 10 cases by the court. He has been accused of committing 198 murders during the Lyari gang war. In April 2017, his custody was handed over to the Pakistan Army after he was accused of espionage. The Army handed him over to the police on April 6, 2020, after three years.