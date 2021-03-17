SHC seeks replies by 24th in Khuhro’s plea to quit ECL

The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Tuesday issued notices in Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Nisar Khuhro’s plea seeking removal of his name from the Exit Control List (ECL).

The SHC issued notices to the chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB), director general Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), director general Passport, attorney general of Pakistan and others, and sought their replies on the petition until March 24.

Nisar Khuhro had moved the petition in the SHC seeking the removal of his name from the no-fly list. The PPP leader stated in the petition that he wants to depart to meet his family in the United States (US) as his wife and children have contracted coronavirus.

The federal government placed his name on the basis of dishonesty and the ongoing inquiry of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) was an act of political vengeance, stated the petition. The PPP leader pleaded with the court to order the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to remove his name from the ECL.

Khuhro, who served as the opposition leader, Sindh Assembly speaker, and food minister, is facing a number of graft cases including alleged irregularities in wheat procurement, assets beyond income and misuse of power instituted by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB). He is also being investigated over his alleged involvement in money laundering.

Separately, the Sindh High (SHC) Sukkur Bench on Tuesday extended bail before the arrest of PPP leader Aijaz Jakhrani in assets beyond the means case until April 6. Jakhkrani along with five accused including Abbas Jakhrani, Razzaq Behrani and Sardar Zaheer are facing corruption charges. All the accused are currently in jail, except Jakhrani. The SHC Sukkur Bench after the preliminary hearing extended bail before the arrest of Aijaz Jakhrani and Lubna Farhad until April 6.

The anti-graft watchdog had accused Aijaz Jakhrani and four others of their alleged involvement in corruption worth Rs740 million in a reference, whereas, the Sindh CM’s aide and 12 others are facing charges of Rs360 million corruption in the second reference. On November 6, an accountability court had indicted five accused including Adviser to the Chief Minister on Prisons, Aijaz Jakhrani, in assets beyond income case.