Six terror suspects arrested in two raids in Karachi

The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of the Sindh police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested two alleged terrorists involved in attacking Rangers personnel.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) CTD Arif Aziz said that a raid was carried out by the law enforcement authorities (LEAs) in Saadi Town area of the city to arrest two people for their alleged role in the terror acts.

“The arrested terrorists have been identified as Sadiq and Mukhtiar as hand grenades were recovered from their possession,” he said.

The police official said that the terrorists were involved in killing a constable in Kandhkot. “They used to get hand grenades from the BLA terrorists for their terror acts,” the SSP said, adding that they were also involved in recent grenade attacks carried out by the SRA Asghar Shah aka Sajjad Shah group. Besides this, SSP CTD Arif Aziz said that both of them were also involved in attacks on Rangers vans and check-posts.

Earlier in the day, the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) has also registered a case of an attack on Rangers mobile van in Orangi Town on Monday. The FIR has been filed in CTD with a sub-inspector of Rangers as the complainant. The case has been registered under terrorism, murder and attempt to murder charges.

Separately, the Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of Sindh police have Tuesday led an operation near Hub River Road and detained at least four alleged terrorists involved in a number of nefarious activities and who belong to a separatist group whose identity police have not yet disclosed.

According to the unit, the police raid not only intercepted the movement of alleged terrorists and detained them but also recovered the weapons from the latter including a hand grenade and also a gun that was snatched earlier from some police personnel.

Police said the suspects were found to have snatched the weapon from one traffic section personnel at Bin Qasim and said they are part of a 25-strong group whose many associates have already been arrested. The said separatist group is wanted by the police in at least 13 registered cases, said SIU officials.