Sialkot status as metropolitan lauded

Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) President Qaisar Iqbal Baryar has lauded the decision of the government of Punjab for according the city of Sialkot a status of metropolitan.

In a press release, the SCCI president said that the revolutionary measure would change the fate of the city and would be an answer to all the infrastructure, administration, and management issues of the city.

He appreciated the visionary leadership of Honorable Sardar Usman Buzdar and his cabinet for taking cognizance of the issues of the city and upgrading it from Municipal Corporation to Metropolitan Corporation.

The SCCI president said that under the new status, all civic bodies would be brought under one platform to remove lack of coordination among the various matters of administration including Economic and Value Chain Development, Management of Primary, Elementary, and Secondary Education Facilities, Primary Health Care Facilities, Building Control & Land use City Roads and Traffic Management, Public Transport, Sanitation, Beautification, Plantation and an array of other services would be carried out by the administration under the logo of one Metropolitan Corporation of the Provincial Government.