Action against violators of corona SOPs

The district administration sealed 73 shopping malls, marriage halls, restaurants and private schools in one day for violating Corona SOPs, while imposing a fine of Rs 78,000 and issuing warnings to several others. Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali informed that week is being observed to ensure implementation of corona during which action is being taken against violators for non compliance of SOPs. He said that 2 marriage halls, 28 shopping malls and 20 restaurants were sealed for violating Corona SOPs while shopping malls were fined Rs 39,000, marriage halls Rs 25,000 and restaurants Rs 20,000. The Deputy Commissioner said that the current wave of Corona is more dangerous than ever so businessmen and the citizens should ensure implementation of SOPs in all cases. He said that there would be no compromise on protection of lives of the people. He said that the work of vaccinating senior citizens against the corona vaccine has been expedited. He urged the business community to co-operate in the implementation of Corona SOPs. He urged the citizens to take precautionary measures as only by taking precaution can save from coronavirus.













