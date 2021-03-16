Daily Times

Robust industrial growth to lift economy beyond earlier forecasts: Hammad

DNA

Federal Minister for Industries and Production, Hammad Azhar said Tuesday that the sustained and robust growth in industry was expected to lift economic growth beyond earlier forecasts. In a tweet, the federal minister said that the Large Scale Manufacturing has posted a growth of 9.1% in January 2021 as compared to the corresponding period of last year. “Large scale manufacturing has posted a growth of 9.1% in January. The sustained and robust growth in industry is expected to lift economic growth beyond earlier forecasts InshAllah,” he tweeted.

