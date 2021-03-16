PR takes steps to recover Rs 8.375 billion from various departments

Pakistan Railways (PR) was making all out efforts to recover the outstanding amount of Rs8375million payable by the departments of the federal and provincial governments on account of using its different services. The federal departments had to pay an amount of Rs709.084 million, provincial departments Rs1980.217 million and autonomous and private bodies Rs5685.736 million, an official in the Ministry of Railways told APP. On the directives of Minister for Railways Azam Khan Swati, he said the Ministry of Railways has approached the federal and provincial departments for recovering the outstanding amount. To a question, he said that Pakistan Railways has retrieved around 439.8 acres precious land worth billions of rupees from private individuals under its anti-encroachment operation across the country during the last two and half years. The official said the encroachment operation has been launched with the assistance of railway police and district administrations.













