MCM gains foothold in automotive market in Pakistan

With eye-catching designs, luxury amenities and affordable prices, Master Changan Motors (MCM) assembled vehicles, have gained a foothold in Pakistan’s automotive market.

According to Gwadar Pro, Pakistan’s Master Group and Changan carmaker from China in a joint venture established the MCM in 2017 in Karachi. Changan chose Pakistan to assemble right-hand-drive vehicles and shortly took big leaps into the Pakistani automotive market.

Presently, the annual production capacity of the plant is 30,000 units. Changan has 20 dealerships around the country. The Changan Khyber Motors dealership was established in Peshawar in mid-2019. “Despite corona pandemic, we have sold around 300 units of Changan in 2020,” Mansoor Khan, Sale Executive MCM Peshawar told Gwadar Pro. “The way potential customers are coming to the dealership, I expect Changan cars and pickups to get a major share in KP’s auto market very soon,” he added m

Mansoor Khan further said that Changan Alsvin, the ‘smart’ sedan has taken the automotive market by surprise. When MCM opened pre-booking, according to him, 17,000 units of Alsvin were booked in a very short period. “Changan Khyber Motors had 55 units of quota in Alsvin, which was pre-booked in just 36 hours,” he added.

Muhammad Shah, who has pre-booked Alsvin sedan, said it was truly the smartest choice in this category of cars. “The main competitive advantage of Alsvin is its price, which is almost equal to the price of a used Japanese hatchback car,” he said. “It is up to the customer to buy a new luxury car or a used car with fewer options for the same price,” Shah said.