Egyptian envoy for boosting trade ties with Pakistan

The visit of Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi to Egypt will help enhance ties between the two countries and further expand mutual cooperation, said Ambassador of Egypt Tarek Dahroug during a meeting here.

Taking to Pakistan Cultural Forum Chairman Zafar Bakhtawari, Ahsan Bakhtawari and Waqar Bakhtawari at his residence at Egyptian Embassy, the ambassador said that Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee Chairman Gen Nadim Raza will also visit Egypt this month to promote defence cooperation between the two countries. Zafar Bakhtawari discussed the prospects of cooperation between Pakistan and Egypt, including the establishment of direct air link between the two countries. The ambassador hoped that direct air link will enhance relations between the two countries, including the tourism industry. He said the Egyptian Airline would start operations for Pakistan very soon.

Bakhtawari said direct air link between two countries and more visits of businessmen will be beneficial in boosting trade and investment opportunities. Egyptian Embassy deputy head of mission and commercial counselor were also present at the meeting.