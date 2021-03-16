Head coach Misbah not happy over ‘112-kg’ Sharjeel Khan’s selection

KARACHI: Pakistan head coach Misbahul Haq is unhappy after an overweight Sharjeel Khan was selected in Pakistan’s T20I squad for the upcoming Africa tour. Since taking charge of the Men in Green, Misbah has emphasized the importance of fitness in international cricket. However, chief selector Mohammad Wasim does not seem to be on the same page as the head coach. According to reports, Misbah believes the selection of Sharjeel will pave the way for more ‘unfit’ players in Pakistan team. Few years ago during an international tour, Misbah had asked then former head coach Mickey Arthur to send Sharjeel back to Pakistan as he weighed 96 kilos. Now, the tainted opener weighs 112 kilos, which Misbah finds unacceptable for international cricket. Misbah also found it surprising that leg-spinner Yasir Shah was ignored on fitness grounds but the same measure didn’t apply to Sharjeel.

Reports further added that Sharjeel is unlikely to feature in the playing XI despite being selected in the squad. Few media reports recently claimed that Pakistan captain Babar Azam was also unhappy with certain selections in the squad and shared his grievances with PCB chief executive Wasim Khan. However, PCB representative maintains that there is no truth to the aforementioned reports and said that all decisions have been taken after discussions between chief selector and team management.