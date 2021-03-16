Government versus the ECP

The government’s tussle with the Election Commission of Pakistan has been in the news for quite some time now. The latest call for en masse resignations from the poll supervisor has simply added to the fire.

Ever since the ECP decided to hold the March 3 Senate polls through secret ballot, the two have constantly been at loggerheads. The SC ruling, in this case, was very clear about the commission’s constitutional responsibility to ensure transparent polls (as per Article 218 (3). Yet, this, as well as the government’s offer of “technological support” to enable identification of the “secret” votes, were passed over.

Fuming over the said corrupt practices in the Senate race, Prime Minister Imran Khan had thundered that what had happened in the senate had damaged the country’s morality and democracy. A joint press conference headed by ministers for education, information and science lamented the same: no one was happy with the ECP.

On the other end are the opposition parties who seem to have come to peace with their own set of reservations against the institution. Only recently were they clamouring over the deal in the foreign funding case. There were even rumours of the ECP playing favourites. Now, they are standing behind the commission; crying out the demand of the resignation as “unconstitutional and illegal.” Further, the state is being accused of weakening its institutions. A surprising twist? Or, maybe not. Last month’s cancellation of by-elections held in Daska posed a clear advantage to the PML-N’s candidate. Instead of shouldering responsibility for gross violations of elections’ code of conduct, the polling officers are busy passing the blame to “public functionaries, government officials, leaders of the political parties, the security officials, administration and law enforcement agencies.” All in all, anyone but themselves.

Interestingly, the same violations that led to a re-polling verdict in Daska were perversely (not to say criminally) overlooked in the Senate polls. There must be something sinister at play when one treasury candidate bagged a victory (by 10 votes) and the other had to digest defeat (over five votes) despite enjoying the same parliamentary strength. Then again, viral videos substantiating a give-and-take, Sindh Information Minister’s exuberant offer to raise the rate as well as Maryam Nawaz’s unintended revelation about the ticket being sold were all clear omens that required a thorough investigation. But, the commissioners were quite satisfied with their complacency. What has, further, thickened the plot is their politically charged narrative. As if the previous disregard for the reforms suggested by the SC was not enough, the panel later issued a sharp and unusual press release saying it won’t buckle under pressure. While Articles 215 and 209 strengthen the ECP’s case, a similar display of distrust from lawmakers in a chief commissioner’ ability to conduct a fair election had previously resulted in Fakhruddin G Ebrahim’s resignation. At present, the government has shown no inclination to file any impeachment reference. Considering the present body was appointed by the prime minister himself, such a harsh measure, if not taken, rightly, is bound to activate criticism from all quarters. However, the glaring lack of confidence should be construed as a sign that the panel can no longer serve its purpose. The writing on the wall could not be more clear: it is (near to) impossible to carve a working relationship between the government and the ECP. *