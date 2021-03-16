PDM dying?

Riding on the coattails of public anger about the economy, the PDM had started with pretty big goals. Banking on crowds in power show rallies, the movement was predicting the “beginning of end” for PM Imran Khan. Stakes started touching skies when Nawaz Sharif burned his boats and directly named a sitting army chief for engineering his ouster in 2017. With PDM clinching a key Senate seat, there was much on the line for Islamabad. People were busy advising the premier to not treat the alliance as a spent force.

But months after the campaign for PM Khan’s scalp was kick-started, its top hands are still busy straightening out the details over where to go from there. Despite putting their heads together for several hours, no consensus could not be reached over the long march planned for later this month. In a rather unseen twist, PPP’s co-chairman, Asif Ali Zardari, asked Sharif to return home before working on the nuclear option of mass resignations. His jibe at Senator Ishaq Dar’s absence from the Senate polls was a further sign of disenfranchisement within the coalition. With the internal crisis brewing within. the days ahead call for some difficult decisions.

The most important question is: what now? This is where all quarters are struggling to come up with any plausible strategies. From day one, the leadership’s individual positions on different parts of the spectrum have posed the greatest risk to its unity. JUI-F’s Maulana has been a perpetual hardliner. Reeling from the much-touted losses in the accountability drive, the PML-N is in no mood of walking away from its headstrong demands. And building its portfolio in the midst is the PPP, which is busy blaring the horn of its victories in the by-elections and the Senate race. Ergo, its leaders believe that no gains could come from leaving the field open for the government.

All in all, the opposition is in dire need of some messiah to drive out of its deadlock. As is the case with every political challenge in Pakistan, the banner of PDM was very conveniently hurled towards the ruling PTI, which with equal ease, predicted the beginning of its end.

Khan administration has remained steadfast in speculations about his tenure running its course. This should provide food for thought for PDM leadership. Though they are speaking with one voice, standing on one platform, their rifts could not be more clearer. The lofty agenda would well fizzle on its own if compromises are not made regarding crucial strategies. Even though all preparations were in place for the much-talked-about long march, the anti-government is on its track to hit a brick wall of confusion. Nothing more, nothing less! *