Dubai’s heart-shaped lakes are the new tourist hotspot

In a city with the tallest building in the world, a man-made archipelago in the shape of a palm tree and a hotel with an underwater restaurant, it perhaps comes as no surprise that there are two huge artificial lakes in the desert nearby forming intertwining love hearts. Called Love Lake Dubai, it covers an area of 55,000 square metres (592,015 sq ft) and Google Maps shows it is visible from space. It is surrounded by 16,000 trees, with those on the perimeter forming a heart shape and a cluster on the inside spelling out the word ‘love’. The man-made lake was built in 2018 and was given a huge publicity boost when the Crown Prince of Dubai, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, posted an aerial Instagram picture of it with the message ‘To all of you’. Since then, it has proved to be a popular tourist attraction at ground level, with visitors lapping up the heart-shaped theme, which is present on scales big and small.













