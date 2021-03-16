Strengthening the tourism industry of Pakistan

TravelinPK, a tourism consultancy and facilitation company launched on Tuesday with a bang among a large number of members of the travel fraternity, friends and media.

A partnership of nine people who have been working together for over a year as FPCCI’s Central Committee of Tourism Development under Convener Shanaz Ramzi, the office bearers of the organization are: president – Shanaz Ramzi; SVP – Syed Baqar Mahdi, and VPS — Zubair Baweja and Nasira Faiz. The other partners are Anadil Khan, Almas Tariq, Amena Khan, Rabeea Minai and Fareeda Nishtar. Friends of TravelinPK who are working closely with the partners are Faisal Mahmood, Jehanzeb Salim, Atiq ur Rehman, Mehrin Ansari, Shumaila Hadi and Madiha Fatima.

The event kick started with VP Nasira Faiz hosting the show and inviting a young student, Mohammed Ali, for tilawat, followed by the national anthem. President Shanaz Ramzi then welcomed all and gave an introduction to the company. She said “TravelinPK is unique in more ways than one. Its partners – and there are many – all bring varied and rich experiences of a sector that we feel needs to be taken head-on in a holistic fashion. Not only are the partners experienced, resourceful and connected, they are all avid travellers with a wealth of knowledge of how things can be improved in the country. From hoteliers, to travel agents to entrepreneurs we have the lot. And that’s not all – beyond our very active partners we have very active friends of TravelinPK who have been part of our committee since last year and who are an integral part of our company even today, even if they have no financial stakes involved for the time being.”

After her introduction, she showed a visual presentation of all the services that TravelinPK would provide to its clients as well as to other travel-related businesses so as to up their act and facilitate them in providing a pleasurable experience to their clients

After her introduction she showed a visual presentation of all the services that TravelinPK would provide to its clients as well as to other travel-related businesses so as to up their act and facilitate them in providing a pleasurable experience to their clients. A beautiful video was also shown of all that Pakistan has to offer in terms of sights, culture, ethnicities, cuisine, crafts, heritage and much more.

All partners were then introduced and invited on the stage. MPA Dr Imran Ali Shah was also invited to air his views and he commended the launch of a much-needed facility especially keeping in mind that the prime minister was also focusing on tourism development. Mr Amin Wali Mohammed, Managing Director, Gerry’s Pvt. Ltd was then invited on the stage to sign an MOU with TravelinPK. He was followed by Khurram Zafar, CEO Majestic Lounge. Other organisations who are also already on board are Legends, Super Savari, Polanis and Daewoo.

Wali Mohammed also spoke on the occasion and wished the company the best for the future. After Vote of Thanks, high tea was served.