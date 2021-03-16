Armeena and Samina Peerzada grateful for receiving COVID-19 vaccine

Actor and host Samina Peerzada shared with followers her experience of getting vaccinated against the coronavirus.

“Thank you and shabash (well done) Pakistan,” Samina tweeted on Monday.

A vaccination drive was announced by planning minister Asad Umar on February 15 for people aged 65 years or above, which started on March 10.

Sherdil star Armeena Khan received her dose on Sunday in the UK.

“Just got my vaccine done,” said Armeena. “I’m so relieved and grateful. It didn’t hurt at all.”

In February, Reema Khan received her second dose of the COVID-19 in the US. She received her first dose in January.