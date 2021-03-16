Ali Zafar receives marriage proposal from a Dutch fan

Pakistani actor and singer Ali Zafar had a conversation with his fans through social-networking website Twitter on Sunday.

The artist wrote, “It’s a good Sunday. Let’s do Q&A. Ask me anything.”

As soon as Ali tweeted, fans started to ask countless questions. Some asked his key to success while some asked him about his upcoming music album.

A lady from Netherlands wrote “Anything? WILL YOU MARRY ME? In some other realm.”

Ali replied “Yaar Ye thora mushkil ho jaaye ga (This looks a bit difficult), hope you understand.”